Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $939,000 Position in Donegal Group, Inc. $DGICA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.13% of Donegal Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 566.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In related news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $85,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,936.16. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $143,459.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 13,701,876 shares in the company, valued at $269,378,882.16. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 244,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,805. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.6%

Donegal Group stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $726.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $245.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donegal Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on DGICA

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.