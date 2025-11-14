Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Cibest by 253.2% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 7.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grupo Cibest by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Cibest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $62.64 on Friday. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

