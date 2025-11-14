Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cannae traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1181612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

CNNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cannae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cannae news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 26,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $487,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 460.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 40.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 66.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $778.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -7.76%.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

