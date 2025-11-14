Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.74.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

