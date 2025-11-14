CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.39). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 148.55% and a negative return on equity of 972.55%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CASI Free Report ) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.34% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CASI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

