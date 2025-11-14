Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stake Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 target price (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.94.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $553.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.24. The company has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

