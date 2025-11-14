Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Celanese by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 42.7% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 805.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,248,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 747,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NYSE CE opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.42%.

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

