Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $83.22 and last traded at $81.33, with a volume of 366228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.17.

The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celcuity from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Celcuity from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price target on Celcuity in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celcuity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celcuity by 910.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 769,891 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Celcuity by 17.0% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 437,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 391,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $3,197,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.72.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.