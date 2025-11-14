Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $83.22 and last traded at $81.33, with a volume of 366228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.17.

Get Celcuity alerts:

The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celcuity from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Celcuity from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price target on Celcuity in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celcuity by 910.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 769,891 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Celcuity by 17.0% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 437,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 391,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $3,197,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.72.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.