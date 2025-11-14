Celia Baxter Purchases 3,719 Shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter purchased 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 628 per share, for a total transaction of £23,355.32.
LON:FAN opened at GBX 631 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. Volution Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 451.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 642.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 628.01.
Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 33.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current year.
Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.
