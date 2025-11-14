Celia Baxter Purchases 3,719 Shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter purchased 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 628 per share, for a total transaction of £23,355.32.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Trading Down 1.1%

LON:FAN opened at GBX 631 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. Volution Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 451.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 642.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 628.01.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 33.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 700 to GBX 740 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 780 to GBX 820 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 to GBX 680 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 720 to GBX 730 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 719.

View Our Latest Research Report on FAN

About Volution Group

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.