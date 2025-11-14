Chase Carey Sells 109,121 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,679.08. The trade was a 53.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 0.9%

FWONK stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWONK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 28.1% in the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 202,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

