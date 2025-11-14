Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 to GBX 670 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 510 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 297.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 614. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 533.44.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Pete Raby acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 544 per share, with a total value of £32,640. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

