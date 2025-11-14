Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $24.51. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 54,766 shares.

Get Chipmos Technologies alerts:

The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Chipmos Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMOS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipmos Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipmos Technologies currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipmos Technologies

Institutional Trading of Chipmos Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Chipmos Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chipmos Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Chipmos Technologies by 110.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipmos Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 309.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipmos Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipmos Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.