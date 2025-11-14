Clive Watson Buys 436 Shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £1,451.88.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 332.40 on Friday. Breedon Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 385.14. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BREE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 410 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 575 to GBX 525 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 486.25.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.