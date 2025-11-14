Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3,171,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,141,081 shares.The stock last traded at $33.06 and had previously closed at $33.42.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 82.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 8,963,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,243 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $17,970,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,687,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 1,074,375 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

