Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3,171,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,141,081 shares.The stock last traded at $33.06 and had previously closed at $33.42.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 4.1%
The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 6.38.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cogent Biosciences
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.