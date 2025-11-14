Colleen McHugh Buys 4,000 Shares of Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 per share, with a total value of £11,760.

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

RICA stock opened at GBX 294 on Friday. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 261.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.43. The company has a market cap of £872.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported GBX 5.78 EPS for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

