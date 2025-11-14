Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $819.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

FIX stock opened at $897.09 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,020.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $851.07 and its 200-day moving average is $660.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.16%.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,710.96. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,037 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 136.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

