Commons Capital LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Commons Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,137 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $503.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.09.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

