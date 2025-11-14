CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. CommScope traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 1065490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

