Compass Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,329 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $272.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.