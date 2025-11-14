Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.