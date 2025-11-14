Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 752123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.8%

Computer Modelling Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$417.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

