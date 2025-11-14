Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 752123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.
Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG
Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.8%
Computer Modelling Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Stock Average Calculator
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.