Connable Office Inc. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,044. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $325,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $33,573,980. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $609.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $716.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $703.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Benchmark cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

