Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 11,403 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 445.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 42.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,358,621.50. This represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $308.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.82 and a 200 day moving average of $287.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.39.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

