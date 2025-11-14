Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 505.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $40,338,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,039,000 after buying an additional 322,935 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,739,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,382,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $132.39 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at $238,706.55. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 962 shares of company stock worth $118,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

