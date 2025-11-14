Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 315.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,718 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Alphatec worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,224,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Alphatec Trading Down 2.7%
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Alphatec
In other news, Director Mortimer Berkowitz III sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 618,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,870,258.50. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $2,074,045.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 534,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,337.44. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,823 shares of company stock worth $18,215,195 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alphatec Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
