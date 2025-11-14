Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 189,799 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 189,799 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 32.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 46,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 56.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $125,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLDD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

