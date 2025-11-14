Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 40,710 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after buying an additional 390,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 566,530 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,751,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

