Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 50,608 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $91.07.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
