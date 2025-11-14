Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 50,608 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.