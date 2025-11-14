Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,164 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,846,053,000 after purchasing an additional 105,811 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after buying an additional 143,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,872,000 after buying an additional 73,009 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,819,000 after acquiring an additional 232,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

TDY stock opened at $505.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $595.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

