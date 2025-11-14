Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 738.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,542,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465,514 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,646,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,860,000 after buying an additional 10,002,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,592,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,260,000 after buying an additional 1,549,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 22.5% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,455,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,602,000 after buying an additional 3,937,238 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITUB. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Itau Unibanco Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.