Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.83 Million Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,838 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.44% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE HOUS opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $11.00 price objective on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on HOUS
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anywhere Real Estate
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.