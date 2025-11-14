Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.83 Million Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,838 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.44% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HOUS opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $11.00 price objective on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.25.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

