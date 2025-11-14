Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Cable One worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cable One by 57.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 117,389 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 34.2% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,931,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 27.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 14,346.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $107.86 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.19 and a 1-year high of $436.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $608.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.25 by ($4.08). The company had revenue of $376.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

View Our Latest Report on CABO

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.