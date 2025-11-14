Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.38 Million in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of GitLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 447.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Down 5.3%

GTLB stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,099.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $147,095.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,826.14. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,828,897. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GTLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

