Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.02 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.1%

IFF opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -98.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

