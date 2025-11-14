Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 38,459 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of AxoGen worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $146,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AxoGen from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

AxoGen stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.80 and a beta of 1.09. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 40,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $826,829.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055. This represents a 99.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $2,839,945 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

