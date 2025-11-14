Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 81,490 Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after buying an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $60.86 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.