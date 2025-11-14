Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 150,604 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. $TBLA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Taboola.com worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBLA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Taboola.com by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 7,419,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 539,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 414,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,568,004.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,392,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,283,498.80. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 218,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,635.26. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,839,509 shares of company stock valued at $25,139,601 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

