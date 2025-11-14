Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 29,348 Shares of Argan, Inc. $AGX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,348 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Argan worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,485,000 after buying an additional 82,585 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Argan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth about $18,364,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.37, for a total value of $3,093,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,626.22. This represents a 32.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $3,242,363.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,864.82. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $369.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $336.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.98 and its 200 day moving average is $233.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.64. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $365.09.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

