Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 55,327 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,327 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Cheesecake Factory worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $907.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

