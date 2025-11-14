Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $5.10 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $187.51 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $197.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.17.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $829,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,652. This represents a 20.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $5,293,250.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,732. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

View Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.