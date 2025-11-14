CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 46,499 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.99. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. President Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.74.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

