Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.6364.

Get Core & Main alerts:

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research raised Core & Main from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Down 2.0%

Core & Main stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $67.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Enhancing Capital LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 5.8% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.