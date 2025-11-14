CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $120.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CoreWeave traded as low as $85.32 and last traded at $85.43. 40,045,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 23,545,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWV. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.72.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
