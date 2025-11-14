CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.74. CorMedix shares last traded at $12.5860, with a volume of 4,053,343 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. CorMedix’s quarterly revenue was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. CorMedix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan W. Dunton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $131,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,482.50. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,448. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,997 shares of company stock worth $2,163,617. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 1,019.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,579,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CorMedix by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 814,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter worth $9,003,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $5,132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at $5,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

