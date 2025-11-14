Coterra Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 613,065 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 13,624% compared to the typical volume of 4,467 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

