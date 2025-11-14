Craig Cleland Buys 3,000 Shares of BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Stock

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Cleland acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 399 per share, with a total value of £11,970.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Performance

LON BRLA opened at GBX 394 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 371.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.03. BlackRock Latin American has a 12-month low of GBX 263.12 and a 12-month high of GBX 399.25. The company has a market capitalization of £116.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88.

About BlackRock Latin American

The Company aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.

