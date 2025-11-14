Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.3333.

Several brokerages have commented on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRGY stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.54 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

