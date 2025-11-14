Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 168,404 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Arete boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.74.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

