CRH (LON:CRH) Price Target Raised to £102.56

CRH (LON:CRH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,645 to £102.56 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CRH from GBX 8,682 to £103.86 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CRH from £105.04 to £105 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £103.81.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
