CRH (LON:CRH) Price Target Raised to £102.56

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

CRH (LON:CRHFree Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,645 to £102.56 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CRH from GBX 8,682 to £103.86 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CRH from £105.04 to £105 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £103.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

LON:CRH opened at GBX 8,476 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,662.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,753.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88. CRH has a twelve month low of GBX 5,748 and a twelve month high of GBX 9,160. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.