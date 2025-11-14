Critical Review: Snow Lake Resources (LITM) & Its Rivals

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Snow Lake Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snow Lake Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snow Lake Resources 1 0 0 0 1.00 Snow Lake Resources Competitors 435 1203 1856 82 2.44

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Snow Lake Resources’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snow Lake Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snow Lake Resources’ competitors have a beta of -76.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 7,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A Snow Lake Resources Competitors -24.65% -22.68% -3.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snow Lake Resources N/A -$11.46 million -0.85 Snow Lake Resources Competitors $18.54 billion $321.02 million -2.36

Snow Lake Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Snow Lake Resources. Snow Lake Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Snow Lake Resources competitors beat Snow Lake Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.